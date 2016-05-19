Cuomo: Allow Liquor Sales In N.Y. Before Noon On Sundays

Expanded brunch hours may be coming to New York State.

On Wednesday Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation to allow restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays. It's just one of several changes Cuomo says are needed to modernize state alcohol laws that in many cases date back to the end of Prohibition.

Other possible changes include new rules for where liquor stores can operate, and a simpler licensing system for bars and restaurants to reduce red tape.

Cuomo announced the proposals at a Rochester brewery. They now go to the Legislature for consideration.