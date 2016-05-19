© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Cuomo: Allow Liquor Sales In N.Y. Before Noon On Sundays

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2016 at 11:01 AM EDT
bloodymary_flickrthefoodhoe_160519.jpg
The Foodhoe
/
Flickr

Expanded brunch hours may be coming to New York State.

On Wednesday Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation to allow restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays. It's just one of several changes Cuomo says are needed to modernize state alcohol laws that in many cases date back to the end of Prohibition.

Other possible changes include new rules for where liquor stores can operate, and a simpler licensing system for bars and restaurants to reduce red tape.

Cuomo announced the proposals at a Rochester brewery. They now go to the Legislature for consideration.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkalcoholProhibitionBlue Laws
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press