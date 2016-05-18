Lawrence And Memorial Hospital To Donate Narcan To Local Police

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, will provide a year's supply of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to at least six regional police departments.

Hospital officials decided to supply the opioid antidote to local police forces after Waterford Police Chief Brett Mahoney requested the drug earlier this spring.

The hospital says Waterford officers used Narcan to save a life on the first day the drug was available to them.

Mahoney says he appreciates the hospital’s dedication to the issue in a time when municipal budgets are tight.

Hospital officials said Monday that police in East Lyme, Ledyard, Groton City and Groton Town have requested the drug and that delivery is imminent. At least two other requests are pending.

The total cost of the initiative hasn't been calculated.