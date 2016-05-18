Hempstead Law Would Bar Contracts With Entities Supporting Anti-Israel Group

The largest town in America is proposing a law that would prohibit it from doing business with companies and individuals that are part of the “Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions” movement against Israel.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino says the "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions" or "BDS" movement is anti-Semitic. His proposed law would be one of the first in New York State to bar companies from participating in a boycott of Israel.

“This new law would require that businesses and individuals submit a certification to the town that they do not, and will not, for the duration of their contract with the town engage in boycotts of Israel and other American allies.”

Santino says there are no companies that currently do business with the town that participate in the BDS movement.

The Hempstead proposal will go before the town board on June 21. Nassau County is set to vote on a similar measure next week.