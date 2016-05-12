© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

L.I. Gang Member Receives 12 Years In Teen Rape Case

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 12, 2016 at 10:23 AM EDT
spotasantomartino_apfrankeltman_160512.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP

A Long Island gang member was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a Brentwood teenager last May.

Eighteen-year-old Joel Escobar is the second person sentenced for the brutal attack on the 16-year-old girl in the woods near the Brentwood Country Club. A third is awaiting trial. All three are members of the MS-13 street gang.

The teenage girl was walking near the Brentwood Middle School with a boy when they were attacked. The boy was beaten and the girl was taken into the woods and raped in a briar patch, which Suffolk County prosecutors say was especially painful.

In an impact statement, the victim’s mother said Escobar will never understand the effect the attack had on the girl, because Escobar “has no conscience.”

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk Countysexual assaultBrentwood Country ClubJoel EscobarMS-13 Gangrape