L.I. Gang Member Receives 12 Years In Teen Rape Case

A Long Island gang member was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a Brentwood teenager last May.

Eighteen-year-old Joel Escobar is the second person sentenced for the brutal attack on the 16-year-old girl in the woods near the Brentwood Country Club. A third is awaiting trial. All three are members of the MS-13 street gang.

The teenage girl was walking near the Brentwood Middle School with a boy when they were attacked. The boy was beaten and the girl was taken into the woods and raped in a briar patch, which Suffolk County prosecutors say was especially painful.

In an impact statement, the victim’s mother said Escobar will never understand the effect the attack had on the girl, because Escobar “has no conscience.”