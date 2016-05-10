© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven's First Black Female Police Captain Files Discrimination Lawsuit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 10, 2016 at 4:33 PM EDT
newhavenpolice_160510.jpg
New Haven Police Department
/

New Haven’s first black female police captain is suing the city for discrimination that she says dates back to 2012.

Patricia Helliger is a 20-year veteran of the department. She was promoted to captain three months ago. The lawsuit says Helliger was subject to a campaign of racial and gender harassment that delayed that promotion. 

Charles Wilson, who heads the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, says it’s common for black officers to face racially fueled resentment from colleagues. 

“Our counterparts might think that we only got the job because they’re trying to fill quotas. We only got the job because too much political and social pressure was put on the administration. That type of attitude becomes pervasive.”

The lawsuit lists more than a dozen specific incidents it said showed evidence of discrimination. It says Helliger received a disparaging anonymous note in her mailbox, and it mentions a Facebook post by another officer that referred to her by an offensive nickname.

A spokesman for the city of New Haven said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation. 

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutracial discrimination
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
