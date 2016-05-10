New Haven's First Black Female Police Captain Files Discrimination Lawsuit

New Haven’s first black female police captain is suing the city for discrimination that she says dates back to 2012.

Patricia Helliger is a 20-year veteran of the department. She was promoted to captain three months ago. The lawsuit says Helliger was subject to a campaign of racial and gender harassment that delayed that promotion.

Charles Wilson, who heads the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, says it’s common for black officers to face racially fueled resentment from colleagues.

“Our counterparts might think that we only got the job because they’re trying to fill quotas. We only got the job because too much political and social pressure was put on the administration. That type of attitude becomes pervasive.”

The lawsuit lists more than a dozen specific incidents it said showed evidence of discrimination. It says Helliger received a disparaging anonymous note in her mailbox, and it mentions a Facebook post by another officer that referred to her by an offensive nickname.

A spokesman for the city of New Haven said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.