Suffolk County To Nearly Triple Incoming Police Class

The Suffolk County Police Department will have 175 new police officers by next summer.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says he will nearly triple the size of this year’s police class to offset a spike in retirement over the next three years. Officials say 360 officers are predicted to retire by 2018.

It will be the second largest class in the department’s history -- up from the budgeted 60 officers.

The increase will cost $2.5 million more this year, and an additional $12 million next year.

Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says that he expects the new hiring to help drive down overtime costs. Sini says that the reduced need for overtime will also make officers work better and ease others into retirement.

Officials say the new class will start in the fall and will be ready by next summer.