N.Y. Student Accepted At All Ivies Chooses Harvard

A New York high school valedictorian accepted at all eight Ivy League universities has picked Harvard.

Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna announced her decision on Monday at Long Island's Elmont Memorial High School.

According to a report in Newsday, the 17-year old intends to pursue a science-related major.

She also was accepted at Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

She is the second Elmont student in as many years to accomplish the Ivy sweep. Last year, Harold Ekeh chose Yale from among the 13 universities where he was accepted.

Although still a rarity, acceptance at every Ivy League school appears to be a growing phenomenon. Because the universities all operate independently on their admissions, reliable statistics aren't available on how many students are accepted at all eight.