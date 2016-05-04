Murphy Requests Millions For 'Long Island Sound Investment Plan'

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) asked Congress for $860 million on Monday for projects to support Long Island Sound.

Murphy wants more than $150 million for Milford Labs, which is one of two federally run research labs in the country that studies how to raise and harvest fish sustainably. He wants another $120 million for other Long Island Sound fishery management programs.

The package also includes $20 million for coastal resiliency programs, which study how to strengthen shorelines on the Sound to protect them against superstorms and rising sea levels.

It would also fund EPA programs to reduce the level of nitrogen in the Sound. Too much nitrogen depletes oxygen levels in the water, which can lead to mass fish die-offs.