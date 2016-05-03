© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Cuomo Speaks Out On Corruption Probe

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 3, 2016 at 9:45 AM EDT
percoco_apmikegroll_160503.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke for the first time since news broke that his former close associate is under federal investigation for possibly taking illegal payments from developers working on state economic development projects.

Former top aide Joe Percoco left his state job for several months in 2014 when he managed Cuomo’s reelection campaign. Cuomo says Percoco told him that he might do some other consulting work while he was off the state payroll, but Percoco did not tell him who the clients were and the governor said he did not ask.

“I knew he might be accepting consulting arrangements with other companies, but beyond that no,” Cuomo told reporters in New York City on Monday.

Cuomo says he doesn’t know what happened, but says Percoco is a “good man” and that Percoco and his family are “distraught” by the reports of the U.S. attorney’s investigation.

“It’s terrible, I don’t know another word for it,” Cuomo said.

The governor says nevertheless his own investigation is continuing, and his staff is also cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s probe. He says it’s important for him to be able to say that the Buffalo Billion and other economic development projects in his administration are “run well and that tax dollars are being protected.”

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoJoe Percoco
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt
Related Content
Load More