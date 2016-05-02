No Agreement Yet On Fixing $1 Billion Budget Hole

In Connecticut the legislative session ends on Wednesday, but Democratic leaders in the state legislature and Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy have yet to reach an agreement on resolving a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Malloy and the Democratic legislative leaders were bogged down in budget talks late on Friday. They failed to resume on Saturday despite the fact that lawmakers were at the Capitol for a rare weekend session. House Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) says lawmakers still hope to negotiate a budget deal with the governor before the end of session on Wednesday.

“I think all along it was our goal to come up with a budget before we finish, we do have a special session option, so we are not panicky trying to finish it. But it’s our goal to finish it before the end of session,” Aresimowicz said.

Governor Malloy has said he’d call lawmakers into special session if a budget deal is not reached and passed by the General Assembly before its constitutional deadline -- midnight Wednesday.