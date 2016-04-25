MTA Program To Support Women And Minority Construction Companies

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)’s Small Business Development Program is looking to give Long Island minority and women business owners a chance to develop and grow within the construction industry.

MTA Chief Diversity Officer Michael Garner says the program will give minority, women and disabled small business owners a path to opportunity. “They’ll start growing and they’ll start hiring staff and they will start buying homes and sending their kids to better schools and getting better healthcare,” Garner says.

Garner says everybody deserves to work on projects funded by their tax dollars. There are 430 contracts totaling $501 million for projects including the Main Line’s Third Track and East Side Access Project.

Businesses approved by the MTA can bid for projects, get bonding and access to capital.

In an audit last year, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the MTA needs to do a better job in awarding contracts to minority and women-owned businesses.