Connecticut Youth Excited To Cast Their First Primary Vote

Presidential candidates that challenge the political establishment have inspired some people to vote in Connecticut’s primary for the first time.

Trump supporter Michael Scott is 26-years-old and lives in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He says no candidate inspired him to vote in a primary before Trump.

“I felt like they didn’t have a voice for what I believed in. Nothing that really would truly represent me,” Scott said at the Trump rally in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Scott says the presidential race isn’t just about politics anymore.

“I think there’s no greater businessman in this country than Donald Trump. And the United States, times have changed. This country is run like a business. And if it has to be run like a business, I think he’s the guy to do it,” Scott said.

Sarah Desland from Monroe just turned 18. She says she’s voting in the Republican primary for the first time because the race has been exciting so far.

“We’ve got very extreme people on both ends, and I think it’s making it a lot more interesting for both parties. It definitely gets people out to vote so we’re getting a better opinion of what everybody really wants, I think.”

At the Bernie Sanders rally in New Haven on Sunday, Laura Leon waited in line on the New Haven Green. Leon is 19 and voting in the Democratic primary for the first time.

“Voting in the primary is so important and also, I’m a younger individual and so my vote is really important, especially in this race against like, Bernie and Hillary.”

Daniel Emmonds is 20-years-old. He says even though Bernie might not have as many Democratic primary delegates as Hillary Clinton, he’s still voting for him.

“Bernie’s just kind of got me more excited about the political process than I ever have before. He kind of had me learning how the primaries work and um, even though the math isn’t really on Bernie’s side, I think it’s important to come out and really just have your voice heard.”

Daveed Ramos is a self-described leftist. Ramos says the delegate race hasn’t changed his mind about the country’s primary election process.

“33-years-old and this is the first time I’ve decided to vote in a primary. I never had faith in the elections process to begin with. But at the very least voting would be um, symbolic.”

Connecticut residents can cast a vote, symbolic or otherwise, until 8 pm.