Kaminsky In Narrow Lead, McGrath Holds Out For Recount

In New York the race between Democrat Todd Kaminsky and Republican Chris McGrath to fill convicted ex-Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos’ seat remains too close to call.

Kaminsky declared victory Tuesday night in the special election to replace Skelos, but McGrath has not yet conceded.

McGrath is 780 votes behind Kaminsky but he hopes that once the approximately 2,700 absentee ballots are counted, he will take the key Senate seat.

However, Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello tells Newsday that he “is not optimistic” that McGrath will win. But he is urging election officials to count the absentee ballots before declaring a winner.

Currently, Republicans and Democrats each have 31 seats in the state Senate, with six “breakaway” Democrats caucusing with Republicans. A Kaminsky victory would give the Democrats an edge, while a McGrath win would cement control for Republicans.