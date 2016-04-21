Connecticut And Suffolk Flunk Air Pollution Report Card

Clean air advocates say residents of Connecticut and Suffolk County are breathing unhealthy air.

The American Lung Association has released its annual report card, which gives a failing grade for ozone pollution to every county in Connecticut and to Suffolk County on Long Island.

Ozone develops in the atmosphere from gases that come out of tailpipes, smokestacks and many other sources. When these gases come in contact with sunlight, they react and form ozone smog.

The report says Fairfield County is ranked as the most polluted county in Connecticut and is the most polluted county in the entire tri-state area for ozone pollution.

Suffolk County’s ozone levels are the worst in New York State.

The “State of the Air 2016” report finds that half of all Americans — 166 million people — live in counties where they are exposed to unhealthful levels of these pollutants.

Air pollution can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks, lead to lung cancer and cause premature death.