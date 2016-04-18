Not Registered To Vote In The CT Primary? You Still Have Time.

Connecticut holds its presidential primaries on April 26. Connecticut has a closed primary, which means voters have to be registered as Republicans or Democrats in order to participate.

Connecticut’s Deputy Secretary of State James Spallone says there’s still time for people who are unaffiliated with either party to register as a Republican or a Democrat.

You can sign up online by April 21, or in the mail by April 21 or in person by the day before the primary.

Spallone says if you’re already registered in one of the two parties and want to switch to the other, that deadline has passed.

He says there’s been a surge in the numbers of people signing up to vote this year.

It’s about 66,000 and growing. And many, many of those, about 44 percent, are in the 18 to 29 age group.

Spallone says voters should bring some form of ID with them to the polls. He says any state ID, such as a driver’s license or a student ID will do.

Additional information on voter registration and elections can be found at the Connecticut Secretary of the State website.