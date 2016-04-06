Conn. Democrats Propose $570M In Reduced Spending, GOP Balks

Republican legislative leaders say their Democratic counterparts "didn't do their job" by proposing $570 million in spending cuts to cover Connecticut's projected $900 million deficit next fiscal year.

The Democratic-controlled Appropriations Committee planned to vote Wednesday on a $19.9 billion plan.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven) said the Democrats "didn't do their job" and "that to me, is failure on their part."

The committee's Democratic leaders said they hope the proposed tax package, to be unveiled Thursday, would include state employee concessions and improved state revenues to close the gap.

Representative Toni Walker (D-New Haven) said lawmakers weren't going to put all $900 million on the backs of residents without all parties at the table.

The Democrats' plan will be the basis for expected budget talks between leaders and the governor.