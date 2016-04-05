Clinton Talks Economy And Infrastructure At Rally In Upstate NY

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton talked a lot about the economy when she spoke at a rally at Cohoes High School in Cohoes, N.Y. on Monday night.

Clinton spoke to a crowd of about 2,000 people, many of whom waited for hours in the cold to hear her address. Clinton focused on economic issues, saying she’d push for rebuilding crumbling infrastructure, and bringing back jobs to the once thriving mill town and other struggling cities in New York. She also mentioned the ongoing water crisis in nearby Hoosick Falls.

“I will be the president who brings manufacturing back to upstate New York and America,” Clinton said, to loud cheers.

Clinton says she’d punish companies who take jobs overseas and called the practice of inversion, the relocation of company headquarters elsewhere for tax breaks, a perversion.

She mentioned her rival in the Democratic primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders just once, saying Sanders’ idea for free college would allow Donald Trump’s kids to attend school for free. Clinton says her plan to bring down student debt and make college more affordable is better.