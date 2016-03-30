Gov. Malloy: State Layoff Notices Expected In About 2 Weeks

Governor Dannel P. Malloy says he expects layoff notices to Connecticut state employees to start being issued in about two weeks.

The Democrat on Wednesday wouldn't provide a specific number of layoffs, saying it depends on how many people retire.

The administration expects to know the number of retirees by April 1.

Malloy says the total number of job cuts needed to balance next fiscal year's budget is a "very, very substantial number." That figure would include layoffs, retirements and positions that are open but unfilled.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano has estimated about 1,900 jobs might need to be eliminated but that could change.

The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is estimated to be approximately $900 million in deficit. The budget is nearly $20 billion.