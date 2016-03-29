© 2021 WSHU
Gov. Cuomo Says "Parameters" Of Budget Agreed Upon

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 29, 2016 at 6:05 PM EDT
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders hope to finalize a state budget before a Friday deadline.

Cuomo says he and legislative leaders have decided what issues will be included in the budget, like minimum wage and paid family leave, but he says key details are not yet finalized.

“The overall parameters are all worked,” said Cuomo, who said legislative leaders are working out the details with their majority party conferences. 

"In this case, the details are important,” Cuomo said.

The governor would not say whether upstate New York would reach a $15 minimum wage, and whether the amount could be lower, closer to $13, or how long it might take for the minimum wage to be phased in.

Cuomo says he also expects no tuition increase at state universities and colleges, but says lawmakers will not agree to give the State University of New York (SUNY) an extension of its powers to raise their own tuition if they need to.

But a spokeswoman for SUNY, says in a statement that it still needs $73 million that it has requested in order to “stave off a tuition increase this fall."

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
