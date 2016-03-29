Gov. Cuomo Says "Parameters" Of Budget Agreed Upon

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders hope to finalize a state budget before a Friday deadline.

Cuomo says he and legislative leaders have decided what issues will be included in the budget, like minimum wage and paid family leave, but he says key details are not yet finalized.

“The overall parameters are all worked,” said Cuomo, who said legislative leaders are working out the details with their majority party conferences.

"In this case, the details are important,” Cuomo said.

The governor would not say whether upstate New York would reach a $15 minimum wage, and whether the amount could be lower, closer to $13, or how long it might take for the minimum wage to be phased in.

Cuomo says he also expects no tuition increase at state universities and colleges, but says lawmakers will not agree to give the State University of New York (SUNY) an extension of its powers to raise their own tuition if they need to.

But a spokeswoman for SUNY, says in a statement that it still needs $73 million that it has requested in order to “stave off a tuition increase this fall."