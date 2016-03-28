Walsh Corruption Trial Continues On LI

The federal corruption trial of Suffolk County Conservative Party Chairman Ed Walsh continues today in East Islip.

FBI agent Ken Hosey is back on the stand after he testified last week that Walsh put in over 160 pay slips for work he did not do while he was a corrections lieutenant for the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office. Cross-examination continues today.

Hosey says Walsh earned just over $200,000 from falsified time slips between 2011 and 2014 when he was either gambling at casinos or playing golf. Prosecutors say he was actually conducting business for his political party.

Walsh’s attorneys say the job had flexible hours that allowed time outside the jail to do community relations.

Hosey is scheduled to be the final government witness. The case for the defense is expected to last three or four days. The jury could start deliberations as early as Friday.