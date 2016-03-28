© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Amid Fiscal Crisis, CT Legislators To Vote On Budget Cuts

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 28, 2016 at 11:34 AM EDT
connecticut_legislature.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

Connecticut lawmakers expect to vote on Tuesday on spending cuts to close the state’s $220 million budget gap. Governor Dannel Malloy (D-Conn.) and state lawmakers met to discuss the bipartisan plan last week.

The plan calls for cuts that range from $15 million from the state’s Medicaid program to $4 million from a temporary family assistance program. Some controversial cuts to hospital funding have been reversed.

Speaking after a meeting with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders, Malloy says to also expect state employee layoffs.

“How many layoffs are dependent on a number of factors, not the least of which is retirements,” Malloy said.

Malloy says the layoffs would help reduce next year’s budget deficit that’s projected to be about $900 million.

In the meantime, legislative leaders say cuts to services are the only way to fix this year’s $220 million budget hole.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby) says, “It’s our job up here to make sure that the state is thriving and moving forward, so all hands on deck, all hands on deck because there is no money.”

Legislative leaders hope to sell the plan to their caucuses before Tuesday’s vote.

Tags

Connecticut NewsbudgetConnecticutBudget cutsGovernor Dannel Malloy
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma