Amid Fiscal Crisis, CT Legislators To Vote On Budget Cuts

Connecticut lawmakers expect to vote on Tuesday on spending cuts to close the state’s $220 million budget gap. Governor Dannel Malloy (D-Conn.) and state lawmakers met to discuss the bipartisan plan last week.

The plan calls for cuts that range from $15 million from the state’s Medicaid program to $4 million from a temporary family assistance program. Some controversial cuts to hospital funding have been reversed.

Speaking after a meeting with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders, Malloy says to also expect state employee layoffs.

“How many layoffs are dependent on a number of factors, not the least of which is retirements,” Malloy said.

Malloy says the layoffs would help reduce next year’s budget deficit that’s projected to be about $900 million.

In the meantime, legislative leaders say cuts to services are the only way to fix this year’s $220 million budget hole.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby) says, “It’s our job up here to make sure that the state is thriving and moving forward, so all hands on deck, all hands on deck because there is no money.”

Legislative leaders hope to sell the plan to their caucuses before Tuesday’s vote.