Long Island News

SUNY Old Westbury Receives Approval For Tax-Free Zone

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published March 24, 2016 at 6:32 PM EDT
startupny_cuomo_160324_0.jpg
Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
/

Colleges on Long Island are not just centers of learning: many are taking advantage of statewide programs, such as Start-Up NY, to bolster the economy in their area.

SUNY Old Westbury is the latest school to receive approval to open a Start-Up NY tax-free zone to attract companies to open or expand on Long Island. 

As part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic policy, Start-Up NY offers a 10-year tax-free grace period to certain businesses to create jobs and promote innovative work on or near eligible public college or university campuses.

SUNY Old Westbury follows Stony Brook University, Farmingdale State College, LIU Post, Suffolk Community College and Republic Airport, who have all taken advantage of similar programs.

Long Island NewsLong IslandStony Brook Universityeconomic developmentGovernor Andrew CuomoSUNY Old Westbury
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen