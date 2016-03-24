SUNY Old Westbury Receives Approval For Tax-Free Zone

Colleges on Long Island are not just centers of learning: many are taking advantage of statewide programs, such as Start-Up NY, to bolster the economy in their area.

SUNY Old Westbury is the latest school to receive approval to open a Start-Up NY tax-free zone to attract companies to open or expand on Long Island.

As part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic policy, Start-Up NY offers a 10-year tax-free grace period to certain businesses to create jobs and promote innovative work on or near eligible public college or university campuses.

SUNY Old Westbury follows Stony Brook University, Farmingdale State College, LIU Post, Suffolk Community College and Republic Airport, who have all taken advantage of similar programs.