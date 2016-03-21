CT Bill To Allow Medical Marijuana For Youth Passes Committee

Connecticut lawmakers are moving closer toward allowing qualified patients under 18-years-old to use medical marijuana to treat their debilitating illnesses.

The General Assembly’s Public Health Committee overwhelmingly approved the proposed legislation on Monday. It now awaits further action in the House of Representatives.

The vote comes days after a funeral in Montville for 13-year-old Cyndiemae Meehan, whose family moved her from Connecticut to Maine, to receive medical marijuana to treat her rare form of epilepsy.

Montville Rep. Kevin Ryan, a Democrat, suggested the bill be named in honor of the girl. Meehan had previously testified with her mother in favor of Connecticut's legislation.

Under the bill, patients who've met the necessary requirements would need the consent of a parent or guardian to receive the drug.