© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Malloy Names New Leadership To Oversee CT DMV

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2016 at 10:36 AM EDT
ctdmvofficials_ccdannelmalloy_160317.jpg
Office of Governor Dan Malloy
/

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is appointing a veteran of Connecticut state government and a private sector customer service expert to oversee the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Democratic governor announced Wednesday that Michael Bzdyra, the agency's deputy commissioner, will be the new commissioner.

Bzdyra has worked at the DMV since 2011. Prior to that, he worked at the Connecticut Resources Recovery Authority.

The agency has been grappling with long wait times and erroneously canceled motor vehicle registrations since a major computer upgrade was launched last summer. The former commissioner, Andres Ayala Jr., resigned in January.

Judeen Wrinn was named the new deputy commissioner. She most recently worked for Voya Financial Inc. as the company's chief operating officer in the company's retirement business, where she oversaw 1,500 people.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernor Dannel MalloyDMV
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press