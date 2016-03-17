Malloy Names New Leadership To Oversee CT DMV

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is appointing a veteran of Connecticut state government and a private sector customer service expert to oversee the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Democratic governor announced Wednesday that Michael Bzdyra, the agency's deputy commissioner, will be the new commissioner.

Bzdyra has worked at the DMV since 2011. Prior to that, he worked at the Connecticut Resources Recovery Authority.

The agency has been grappling with long wait times and erroneously canceled motor vehicle registrations since a major computer upgrade was launched last summer. The former commissioner, Andres Ayala Jr., resigned in January.

Judeen Wrinn was named the new deputy commissioner. She most recently worked for Voya Financial Inc. as the company's chief operating officer in the company's retirement business, where she oversaw 1,500 people.