Stony Brook Men's Basketball Faces Kentucky In First Round of NCAA Tournament

Stony Brook University Men’s Basketball is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in the school’s history. Yesterday the Seawolves, seeded 13th, learned that they will face off against the 4th seed Kentucky Wildcats. They were the tournament champions in 2012.

Naomi Solo remembers when Stony Brook basketball was an intramural team. She’s been a fan since 1962, and she can’t believe Stony Brook has come this far.

“Going to play Kentucky! I’m out of my mind. No, it is really wonderful," she said.

Players jumped to their feet and cheered as the bracket was announced. Senior Carson Puriefoy, who scored 23 points in a come-from-behind victory over the University of Vermont on Saturday, says he’s been ready to face one of the most successful college teams in the nation.

“I wanted to play Kentucky, you know, since I was a little kid. Seeing them on TV, watching them on the NCAA tournament. And now, you know, we get a chance to do that, so I’m extremely excited.”

The game is in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday evening, 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Puriefoy hopes his family can fly there to see if he’ll be part of a Cinderella story.