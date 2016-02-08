Bus That Crashed In Snowstorm In Connecticut Was Headed To Casino

Authorities said a charter bus that crashed on Interstate 95 during a snowstorm was on its way to a Connecticut casino with passengers from New York City.

Mohegan Sun spokesman Cody Chapman said this afternoon that other buses headed for the casino were rerouted back to New York City until weather conditions improve.

Chapman said the bus that crashed in Madison is owned by Dahlia Incorporated and operated by VMC East Coast.

State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said they believe there were more than 60 people on the bus at the time of the accident. She says none of the injuries is reported to be life-threatening.

A Yale-New Haven Hospital spokesman said hospital officials were told to expect 30 patients, six of whom were listed in critical condition.