New Medical Marijuana Dispensaries To Open In Conn.

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner has approved three new medical marijuana dispensary facilities.

Two of the facilities will be located in Milford and a third in Waterbury. All are expected to be open by early summer.

Commissioner Jonathan Harris said the new facilities will help meet the medical needs of the over 1900 patients in Fairfield County, and the more than 2100 patients in New Haven County.

Dispensaries are the only places in the State where patients can get medical marijuana. A patient’s physician must certify that they have one of 11 approved conditions to receive the drug.

Currently, there are a little more than 8,000 medical marijuana patients registered in Connecticut.