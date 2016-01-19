Conn. Sec. Of State Merrill Releases Report On State's Civic Life

Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Denise Merrill released a report today that measures the civic life of Connecticut residents in the democratic process and community life. Merrill worked on the report with Wesleyan University and the non-profit research group Data Haven.

Its findings show people with less income or education are significantly less likely to engage in politics. Merrill said that’s typical for Connecticut.

"What we see as usual are large gaps between the poorer and richer communities," she said. "It follows the path of everything else and that is very important. It’s very important we see we need to do better."

Merrill said many low-income people may feel the system has not benefited them.

"That they’re not part of a system that really cares about them or helps them," she said. "So that’s the challenge, to make people feel that you can be part of things.

There’s also good news. The report says Connecticut residents volunteer at higher rates than residents of the U.S. as a whole. State residents are also more likely to eat meals with family, give money to charity, and contact public officials with their thoughts.