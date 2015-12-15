Cuomo Says No To Anti-Immigration Sentiment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke at the National Immigrant Integration Conference in Brooklyn.

Candidates for nomination as the Republican Presidential candidate have suggested that the nation should tighten its borders and increase restrictions on immigrants and refugees. Republican front-runner Donald Trump has called for a ban on Muslims entering the country. Cuomo is a Democrat. He did not mention any Republican presidential candidates by name but he did criticize any plans to limit or stop immigration, especially based on religious backgrounds.

"You’re going to build walls. You’re going to keep the Muslims out. We believe in freedom of religion in this country. It’s one of our founding principles," Cuomo said. "By the way, who are you? Are you a Navajo? Are you an Apache? Are you Cree? Are you Sioux? Because otherwise you’re an immigrant, too, and don’t you forget it!"

Cuomo also spoke about his own family's struggles after emigrating from Italy to the United States and said the state views immigrants as an asset and not a liability.