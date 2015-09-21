© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Poll Finds Hillary Underwater In New York, For The First Time

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 21, 2015 at 3:04 PM EDT
A new poll finds that, for the first time, Hillary Clinton is viewed negatively by a slim majority of New Yorkers.

The Siena College poll found that 51 percent of New Yorkers view the front-running Democratic Presidential candidate negatively, with 46 percent still Hillary fans. Siena’s Steve Greenberg said that’s significant, in a state that the former First Lady adopted as her own with a home in Westchester, and represented in the Senate for 8 years.

“A net 21 point drop in her favorability rating over the last two months,” said Greenberg. “And it’s across the board."

Greenberg said Clinton lost the most support among independent voters who are not registered with any party.

Most New York Democrats said Vice Present Joe Biden, who has made several recent appearances in New York, should enter the race. But when it comes down to it, Clinton is ahead of Biden by double digits among party members, at 45 percent for Clinton to 24 percent for Biden, with 23 percent of Democrats favoring independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Among Republicans, one third would vote for Donald Trump if the primary were held today, but Trump is viewed unfavorably by nearly two thirds of New York voters overall.

Hillary Clinton
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
