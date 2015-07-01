Metro-North Trains Slowed By Stuck Bridge

Mechanical problems have left a 111-year-old Connecticut bridge stuck in the open position, delaying Metro-North trains to and from New York City.

The Devon Movable Bridge between Stratford and Milford carries trains on the New Haven line, Waterbury branch, Amtrak and Shore Line East over the Housatonic River. It has two drawbridge spans that open vertically to allow marine traffic to pass.

The northern span opened for a scheduled test opening and closing at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. It could not be closed. The southern span is carrying train traffic at reduced speeds along two tracks.

Metro-North and state Department of Transportation workers are assessing the damage and identifying repairs. Rush hour congestion is expected. A similar problem at a 19th century Norwalk bridge snarled train traffic last year.