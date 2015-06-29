Connecticut Could Get More Walking And Biking Trails

If you love hiking, biking, and other outdoor activities, Connecticut is a great place to be. But, for residents of many of Connecticut's cities, there's not an easy way to hike or bike out of town without miles of very unnatural landscape.

Across the state, that may change soon. The next state budget contains more than $10 million to build new trails. Governor Dannel Malloy says that'll encourage people to move away from cars and toward alternate forms of transportation.

The Connecticut Greenways Council lists a variety of potential plans in various stages of completion, ranging from a nearly complete bike trail linking New Haven to the Massachusetts border, to a proposed trail that would someday run along the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield County.