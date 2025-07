What happens when great music meets great conversation? That’s the idea behind Conversations from the World Cafe, joining the WSHU lineup this Saturday. Host Raina Douris sat down with Davis Dunavin to share what makes the show special—and why it might just become your new weekend favorite. You can hear Conversations form the World Cafe, Saturday night at 7 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and our stream at wshu.org.