Sense of Place: Italian singer-songwriter Ariete has her sights set on stardom

Italian singer-songwriter Ariete has always known that music was what she wanted to do — and nothing was going to get in her way.

For example, when her appearance on the Italian version of The X Factor as a teenager didn't boost her career as much as she hoped, she decided to write to 100 record reps to get someone to notice her:

"I was typing down always this same message to every label, and every manager of A&R at the label. Almost no one texted back. So I was like, you know what, I'm going to do it on my own," she says.

In this dispatch from our Sense of Place: Rome series, Ariete explains how she did it on her own, how she turned herself into a star, and why music is so vital for her as a way to express emotion.

Set List

"Pillole"

"OSSA ROTTE"

"IRIDE"

"MARE DI GUAI"

"Amianto"

Production Credits:

Sound recorded by Studio 33 and Bomba Dischi

Video recorded by Underdogs Production

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.