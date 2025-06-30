Jazz House Kids is rewriting the rules of jazz education

For over 20 years, Montclair, N.J.'s Jazz House Kids has built a reputation for excellence in music education. Promising young musicians walk through its doors and receive the kind of training that can set them on the path to jazz stardom. Artists like Isaiah J. Thompson, Julian Lee, Immanuel Wilkins and Matthew Whitaker all benefited from the one-of-a-kind experience Jazz House offers.

But just as important as the prodigies are the students who arrive having never heard jazz before. Some may not be musical virtuosos or pursue music beyond high school. Unlike other comparable programs, Jazz House Kids welcomes all students, regardless of skill level. As founder and president Melissa Walker told Jazz Night, "Jazz House would have its door swinging wide open to everyone." That philosophy has always been central to her vision. Her commitment to inclusivity has led not only to dozens of standout musicians, but also to hundreds of alumni who learned what it means to be a good person through the values of jazz.

I'm one of them.

When I joined Jazz House Kids at 14, I wasn't just hesitant — I was completely resistant. I couldn't have imagined that 11 years later, I'd be working in jazz journalism, inspired by a program that reshaped how I think about music, people and myself. Producing this episode of Jazz Night in America feels like coming full circle.

SET LIST

"Chinoiserie" (Duke Ellington) performed by the Jazz House Big Band from the album Swinging with the Jazz House Big Band

"The More I See You" (Harry Warren) performed by the Jazz House Big Band featuring Melissa Walker from the album Swinging with the Jazz House Big Band

"Gettin' to It" (Christian McBride) performed by the Jazz House Big Band featuring Christian McBride from the album Swinging with the Jazz House Big Band

"Blue Rondo à la Turk" (Dave Brubeck) performed by Matthew Whitaker live from the 2022 Montclair Jazz Festival

"Fun" (Nat Adderley) performed by the Jazz House Legacy Band* live from the 2024 Montclair Jazz Festival

"Yessaah" (Matthew Whitaker) performed by Matthew Whitaker from the album On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute

"Clementine" (Julian Lee) performed by Julian Lee from the EP Clementine

"The Prophet" (Isaiah J. Thompson) performed by Isaiah J. Thompson from the album The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry

"Spring Flower, Sprung Flower" (Isaiah J. Thompson) performed by Isaiah J. Thompson from the album The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry

*Jazz House Legacy Band: Caelan Cardello, piano; Wallace Roney Jr., trumpet; Julian Lee, tenor saxophone; Zoe Obadia, alto saxophone; Coleman Hughes, trombone; Lex Warshawsky, bass; Zach Adelman, drums.

Credits: Emily Springer and Sarah Geledi, writers and producers; Simon Rentner, consulting senior producer; Michel Martin, guest host; Ron Scalzo, episode mix; Steven A. Williams, executive producer; Suraya Mohamed, executive producer at NPR Music.