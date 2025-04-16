For Yasmin Williams, every pluck of the guitar matters

Every once in a while, you come across someone so skilled with an instrument that it makes you reconsider what you thought was possible. When it comes to something that's hundreds of years old, then that really grabs your attention. That's how it feels to watch Yasmin Williams play the acoustic guitar.

Williams is one of the best and brightest young artists to come out of the folk world. On her new album, Acadia, she's in study with the six string, exploring its roots and seeing what tricks the venerable acoustic still has up its sleeve.

In this session, Williams joins us to talk about her Guitar Hero roots, and she performs in front of a live audience. It's one of the most inventive and exciting performances we've had on the show.

Set List

"Cliffwalk"

"Juvenescence"

"Hummingbird"

"Guitka"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.