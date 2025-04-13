Gold Connections returns with a psychedelic southern sound

One of our favorite bands we've been introduced thanks to our Sense of Place series is Gold Connections. It was back in 2020 when we made the jaunt down to Richmond, Va., to spotlight some of best new music coming out of the region. One group that raised its hand in a big way was the undeniably catchy indie rock band fronted by Will Marsh.

After the pandemic, Marsh packed up shop and headed south, to New Orleans, to get his master's degree and work with Habitat for Humanity. He connected with his younger cousin, Fraser Wright — a beast on guitar — and brought Eric Lloyd and Andrew Pancamo of Motel Radio into the fold.

The band, armed with five songs that were recorded in Charlottesville, Va., before the move, went down to Dockside Studio in Lafayette, La., to complete Gold Connections' latest album, Fortune.

As Marsh points out, it's "a conversation between old Virginia and the buzzy psychedelic world of post-COVID New Orleans."

Set List

"Stick Figures"

"Slow Diving"

"Fool's Gold"

"Easy"

