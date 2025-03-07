Rarely heard gems, beloved classics, and contemporary masterworks

Emily Boyer talks with conductor James Sinclair about Orchestra New England’s upcoming concert on March 8, 2025. Known for its creative programming, the ensemble presents an eclectic mix of works, from classical charm to contemporary brilliance.

Hear James Sinclair discuss the inspiration behind this vibrant program, the artistry of Orchestra New England, and what makes this concert a must-hear event. Plus, Maestro Sinclair talks with composer Lori Laitman about her song cycle, Becoming a Redwood, which is featured in the concert.