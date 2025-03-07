© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Rarely heard gems, beloved classics, and contemporary masterworks

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published March 7, 2025 at 6:53 PM EST
Orchestra New England

Emily Boyer talks with conductor James Sinclair about Orchestra New England’s upcoming concert on March 8, 2025. Known for its creative programming, the ensemble presents an eclectic mix of works, from classical charm to contemporary brilliance.

Hear James Sinclair discuss the inspiration behind this vibrant program, the artistry of Orchestra New England, and what makes this concert a must-hear event. Plus, Maestro Sinclair talks with composer Lori Laitman about her song cycle, Becoming a Redwood, which is featured in the concert.

Music
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer