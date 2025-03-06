Mini-concert with Been Stellar

Today on World Cafe, we have a mini-concert from an up-and-coming indie rock band with a ton of buzz.

Been Stellar has shared the stage with Interpol, Fontaines D.C. and The 1975, who signed them to their label, Dirty Hit. In this session, the New York band performs songs from their debut album, Scream from New York, NY, recorded live at The Granada Theater in Lawrence, Kan. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.