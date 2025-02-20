Acadiana Music Showcase: Marc Broussard

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French-speaking Acadians, or Cajuns, who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, you'll hear a performance from an artist born and raised in Louisiana and on Louisiana music. Marc Broussard's "bayou soul" music has found him success at home and on the national stage, breaking out with his song "Home" back in the 2000s.

He's also the son of Ted Broussard, a Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings.

"Marc Broussard has a powerhouse of a voice that stems from an upbringing surrounded by the swamp and roll heritage his father participated so heavily in," says Cecil Doyle, host of KRVS' Medicine Ball Caravan. "Marc is well seasoned from influences and experiences both near and far — a force of Southwest Louisiana music for more than two decades now."

Broussard has just released a new album, called Time is a Thief. It's his first album of original material since 2017. Enjoy!

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer: Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator: Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator/Copy Writer: KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

Series Co-Producers: Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

Set List

"Give You the World"

"Cry to Me"

"You Deserve More"

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.