Ring in the new year with live jazz

One of the undeniable jazz acts of 2024 is Samara Joy, whose meteoric rise is nothing short of astonishing. After only three years (and multiple Grammy wins) since graduating, the singer returns to her alma mater, Purchase College, for her first homecoming concert at the place where she decided to become a jazz singer. She delivers a performance full of vocal fireworks with her family, professors and friends in the audience.

Setlist:

"Reincarnation of a Lovebird" (Charles Mingus)

"You Stepped Out of a Dream" (Nacio Herb Brown, Gus Kahn)

"A Fool In Love Is Called a Clown" (Donovan Austin)

"Day by Day" (Axel Stordahl, Sammy Cahn)

"Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True" (Samara Joy, Kendric McCallister, Jay Mayo)

"Tight" (Betty Carter)

"No More Blues" (Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes)

Musicians: Samara Joy, vocals; Jason Charos, trumpet/flugelhorn; David Mason, alto saxophone/flute; Kendric McCallister, tenor saxophone; Donavan Austin, trombone; Connor Rohrer, piano; Paul Sikivie, double bass; Evan Sherman, drums

