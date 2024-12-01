© 2024 WSHU
Echoes: Anoushka Shankar

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published December 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Anoushka Shankar
Alaura Lewis
/
courtesy of the artist
Anoushka Shankar

We go east on the next Echoes for the second in a trilogy of albums by sitarist Anoushka Shankar. We’ll hear track from her EP, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn. Shankar takes Indian ragas and alaps into a more ambient terrain. It’s nominated for a Grammy in 2025. We’ll hear a couple of tracks from that and the entire first side of Water Bearer by Sally Oldfield. It’s classic with a sound that presages Mike Oldfield’s Incantations. Join John Diliberto for Echoes, tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.

John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
