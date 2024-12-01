Echoes: Anoushka Shankar

We go east on the next Echoes for the second in a trilogy of albums by sitarist Anoushka Shankar. We’ll hear track from her EP, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn. Shankar takes Indian ragas and alaps into a more ambient terrain. It’s nominated for a Grammy in 2025. We’ll hear a couple of tracks from that and the entire first side of Water Bearer by Sally Oldfield. It’s classic with a sound that presages Mike Oldfield’s Incantations. Join John Diliberto for Echoes, tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.