The Heavy Heavy leans into a larger-than-life sound on 'One of a Kind'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published November 21, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

Upon seeing the U.K. rock band The Heavy Heavy play live, you'll instantly get why they got signed after just a handful of shows.

"Being on the road really tests you," says The Heavy Heavy's Georgie Fuller. "It tests you in terms of your energy, your patience, your boundaries, your confidence — particularly as performers, because you just have to get up no matter what."

Their tour of 2022's EP Life and Life Only was more Led Zeppelin than Jackson Browne, and unsurprisingly, their first full-length album, One of a Kind, leans into that larger-than-life sound.

In this session, we catch up with Fuller and bandmate Will Turner, who met in their 20s but took a few years to find their way to playing together. They talk about getting signed so early on, and their relentless touring in the U.S. Plus, we have live performances from this year's XPoNential Music Festival.

Set List

  • "One of a Kind"
  • "Go Down River"
  • "Feel"

  • "Miles and Miles"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
