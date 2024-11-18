Nick Lowe on his latest album, 'Indoor Safari'

For decades, Nick Lowe has graced us with his velvet voice, song lyrics and unmistakable charm. His new album, Indoor Safari, is his first in over a decade.

It was recorded with his longtime backing band, Los Straitjackets. Though he's recorded EPs and one-offs with the Nashville surf band, he wanted to record a proper album with them because of their shared spirit.

In this session, Lowe joins us to reflect on over 50 years of songwriting, and he charts the journey to penning a truly a great song. Plus, he regales us with a lively solo performance.

Set List

"Love Starvation"

"Different Kind of Blue"

"So It Goes"

"Man That I've Become"

"Cruel to Be Kind"

