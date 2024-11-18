© 2024 WSHU
Nick Lowe on his latest album, 'Indoor Safari'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published November 18, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
Krista Schlueter
/
World Cafe/NPR

For decades, Nick Lowe has graced us with his velvet voice, song lyrics and unmistakable charm. His new album, Indoor Safari, is his first in over a decade.

It was recorded with his longtime backing band, Los Straitjackets. Though he's recorded EPs and one-offs with the Nashville surf band, he wanted to record a proper album with them because of their shared spirit.

In this session, Lowe joins us to reflect on over 50 years of songwriting, and he charts the journey to penning a truly a great song. Plus, he regales us with a lively solo performance.

Set List

  • "Love Starvation"
  • "Different Kind of Blue"
  • "So It Goes"
  • "Man That I've Become"
  • "Cruel to Be Kind"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
