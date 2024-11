Immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of Le Morte D'Abby’s latest album Five Minutes, a journey of effervescent electronics designed to calm and uplift. We’ll also explore the ethereal beauty of Erik Wøllo’s Solastalgia, the Echoes CD of the Month—a double album of tone poems that evoke deep reflection and serenity. Join John Diliberto for a special Slow Flow Echoes tonight at 8 p.m.on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.