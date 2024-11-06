© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saxophonist Colin Stetson's performance style is breathtaking, literally

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:05 AM EST
Jonathan Durand/Courtesy of the artist

There may be no better way to describe Colin Stetson's art than as "breathtaking." The Montreal-based saxophonist, multireedist and composer makes music that is visceral and moving. He is able to tell rich stories without a single lyric, but his music is also "breathtaking" in a literal sense.

When you hear Stetson play, it is a barrage of sound, created entirely by him, in real time, with no overdubs. The sound of the saxophone often never stops thanks to his mastery of circular breathing. There's the sound of his vocals, screamed through his throat into a microphone while he plays.

Microphones are set up to record every element of his performance: the vocals, the sax, but also the keys of the saxophone, which become percussive elements.

There is a chance you've seen Stetson before — he's performed and recorded with dozens of artists, including Tom Waits, Arcade Fire, TV on the Radio, Bon Iver and Feist. You may have also heard his work scoring movies like Hereditary and The Menu.

In this session, Stetson explains how he does what he does, plus he'll talk about his latest album, The love it took to leave you.

Set List

  • "The Six"
  • "The Righteous Wrath of an Honorable Man"
  • "Spindrift"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez