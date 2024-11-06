Our Spain Soundtrack: Judeline, Lia Kali and more

This week's episode finds me and Anamaria in Bilbao, Spain attending the BIME Latin music conference. We've soaked up a lot of new music that spans genre, style and tradition as we walk about this beautiful city in between panels and sessions.

So this week we share with you some of the music that makes us feel like we are in the musical space where flamenco can dominate, but doesn't blot out other traditions. In fact, as you'll hear in this episode, flamenco often is just the start of amazing musical and cultural mash ups. Walk with us and hear for yourselves.

Featured Songs:

• Mayte Martín, "El Breve Espacio Que No Está"

• Rels B and Lia Kali, "La Vida Sin Ti"

• Judeline, "INRI"

• Buika, "La Niña De Fuego"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.