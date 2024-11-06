© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From the Top: Wieniawski, Stage Fright, and Schumann

WSHU | By From the Top
Published November 6, 2024 at 10:31 AM EST
Violinist Alette Williams
From the Top/NPR
Violinist Alette Williams

A teen clarinetist who found a home-away-from-home surrounded by music and art at the Interlochen Arts Academy performs Schumann's Three Romances. We also meet a 15-year-old violinist who found a way to transform her performance anxiety into an act of generosity.

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.
Music