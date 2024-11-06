From the Top: Wieniawski, Stage Fright, and Schumann

A teen clarinetist who found a home-away-from-home surrounded by music and art at the Interlochen Arts Academy performs Schumann's Three Romances. We also meet a 15-year-old violinist who found a way to transform her performance anxiety into an act of generosity.

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.