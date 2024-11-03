Echoes interview: the global peace initiative of Joss Jaffe & Jim West's "Santhi"

On the next Echoes, two masters of strings, from guitar to ngoni, when we talk to Joss Jaffe and Jim “Kimo” West. Jaffe is a musical explorer. West is a guitarist with a reputation for Hawaiian slack key music but he also plays with Weird Al Yankovic. Go figure.

Jaffe studied tabla drum in India and has picked up instruments from around the world. Together they’ve made a serene recordings called Santhi and it includes instruments like the West African ngoni, Indian tablas and bansuri flute, and e-bow guitar. That's on the next Echoes, tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.