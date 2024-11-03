© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Echoes interview: the global peace initiative of Joss Jaffe & Jim West's "Santhi"

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published November 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Joss Jaffe & Jim "Kimo" West
Echoes
Joss Jaffe & Jim "Kimo" West

On the next Echoes, two masters of strings, from guitar to ngoni, when we talk to Joss Jaffe and Jim “Kimo” West. Jaffe is a musical explorer. West is a guitarist with a reputation for Hawaiian slack key music but he also plays with Weird Al Yankovic. Go figure.

Jaffe studied tabla drum in India and has picked up instruments from around the world. Together they’ve made a serene recordings called Santhi and it includes instruments like the West African ngoni, Indian tablas and bansuri flute, and e-bow guitar. That's on the next Echoes, tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
Tags
Music Echoes
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
See stories by John Diliberto