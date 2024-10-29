© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cassandra Lewis on her debut album, 'Lost in a Dream'

WSHU | By Kimberly Junod,
Stephen Kallao
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

When singer-songwriter Cassandra Lewis arrived in Nashville, it'd been a long time coming: It was the 33rd city she'd lived in.

It's fitting that her major label debut album offers several nods to another adventurer who traveled to faraway lands. Lost in a Dream echoes the story of The Wizard of Oz. Lewis says film factors heavily into her music making.

"When I hear music, I see colors. I see movies," she says.

In this session, Lewis will take us on the yellow brick road of her life — from her psychedelic awakening and watching her cannabis farm burn to busking out of the back of her car to make the money for her first EP.

Set List

  • "Too Much"
  • "So Bad"
  • "Lost in a Dream"
  • "Some Kind of Love"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao